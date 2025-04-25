Gold Rates in Pakistan today – 25 April 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Gold Rate of 24 karat per tola witnessed a decrease of Rs.3,300 and was sold at Rs.348,700 on Friday, 25 April, 2025, against its sale at Rs.352,000 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.

The Rates of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.2,833 to Rs.298,950 from Rs.301,783, whereas that of 10 grams 22 Karat went down by Rs.2,597 to Rs.274,047 from Rs.276,644.

The rates of per tola and ten-gram silver decreased by Rs.40 and Rs.35 and were traded at Rs.3,497 and Rs.2,998, respectively.

The Rate of gold in the international market decreased by $.33 $3,305 from $3,338, whereas silver rates went up by $0.40 to $33.33 from $32.93



Read More: Gold rates Today in Saudi Arabia – 25 April 2025

The 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia witnessed a major drop and were recorded at 4,608 SAR per tola on Friday, April 25, 2025.

As per Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is currently valued at SAR 3,955, with an ounce of gold costing 12,300 Saudi Riyal.

Gold rates are influenced by global market trends, including those in Saudi Arabia, with the latest update noted at 10:00 am on April 25, 2025.

For centuries, gold has remained a prized precious metal, holding a crucial place in the global economy.

Its worth comes from its rarity, resilience, and universal allure. Often seen as a safe-haven asset, gold is used to safeguard wealth during economic uncertainty.

The gold rate is shaped by numerous factors. Geopolitical tensions or concerns about a severe economic downturn can rapidly drive-up gold prices due to its safe-haven appeal.

As a non-yielding asset, gold often rises when interest rates fall, while higher borrowing costs tend to pressure the yellow metal downward.