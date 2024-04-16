Gold price in Pakistan hits another all-time high

KARACHI: Gold price reached a new all-time high at Rs249,700 per tola in Pakistan on Tuesday, marking another historic moment in line with the global trend.

According to All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs2,400 and was sold at Rs249,700 on Tuesday as compared to its sale at Rs247,300 on the previous day.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,057 and was sold at Rs 214,077 against the sale price of Rs212,020 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs196,238 from Rs194,351.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs2,650 and Rs2271.94 respectively.

In international market, the price of yellow metal increased by $20 to 2,391 from $2,371, the Association reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that gold price per tola in Pakistan hit its previous all-time high of Rs247,600 on April 9 amid record increase in the international rate.