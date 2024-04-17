Gold price hits new peak in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold price registered record increase in the country’s history with per tola price jacked up by Rs2200 on Wednesday.

According to Sarafa Association, per tola price of gold surged by Rs2200 to reach Rs251,900 while the price of 10-gram went up by Rs1,887 to close at Rs215,964 in the South Asian country.

In international market, the price of yellow metal was traded at $2412.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,384.19 per ounce, as of 0803 GMT, not far off the all-time high of $2,431.29 it hit on Friday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% at $2,400.30.

Spot silver rose 1.2% to $28.42 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3% at $954.55 and palladium was up 0.6% at $1,019.68.