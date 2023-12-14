Gold rates go up in Pakistan

The per tola price of 24 karat gold on Thursday witnessed a massive hike in the local market, ARY News reported.

The gold prices recorded an increase of Rs5,700 per tola to settle at Rs218,300 in the domestic market, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also registered an increase of Rs4,887 and being sold at Rs187,157.

Meanwhile, the price of gold in the international market also went up by $70 to $2,650, the Association reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange also crashed over 1,900 points but later recovered and ended up losing over 1,100 points at the end of the business day.