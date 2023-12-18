Gold rates go up in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs400 and was sold at Rs 217,200 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs 216,800 on last trading day, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,543 to Rs 186,214 from Rs 185,871 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 170,696 from Rs 170,382, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs 2,670 and 2,289.09 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2,043 from $.2,040, the Association reported.

Earlier today, the current account posted a surplus of $9 million in November 2023 in Pakistan, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said.

According to SBP data, the Current Account Deficit (CAD) was recorded at $775 million in July 2023 however, the CAD improved significantly over time and posted a surplus of $9 million in November 2023.

The SBP data indicates that CAD reportedly stood at $15.7 million in the last financial year.

The CAD of the first five months of the current fiscal year was also improved significantly recorded at $1.160 billion against the deficit of $3.264 billion in five months of the last financial year.