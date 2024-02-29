Gold prices up in Pakistan

The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs900 and was sold at Rs 215,700 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 214,800 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also witnessed an increase of Rs772 to Rs184,928 from Rs184,156 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs169,517 from Rs168,810, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

These fluctuations are closely linked to changes in the value of the US Dollar, indicating the intricate relationship between currency values and gold prices.

This underscores the influence of global economic factors on local gold markets.

In contrast, the price of 24-karat silver remained stable at Rs2,570. Internationally also, the global gold price saw a minor increase of $9, reaching $2,057 per ounce.