Gold price in Pakistan increases for second consecutive day

ISLAMABAD: In line with the international market, the gold price in Pakistan increased for the second consecutive day on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the data released by Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs2,700 per tola and Rs2,315 per 10 grams to settle at Rs223,400 and Rs191,530 respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 175,569 from Rs 173,447. The price of gold in the international market increased by $36 to $1965 against its sale at $1929, the association reported.

Cumulatively, the prices of the precious commodity increased by Rs4,400 in the last two sessions.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs100 to close at Rs2650 and ten-gram silver also increased by Rs85.73 to close at Rs2,271.94.

The gold price in Pakistan have been volatile recently amid continued political and economic uncertainty, high inflation, and currency depreciation.

Pakistan’s economy is in turmoil amid financial woes and the delay in an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that would release much-needed funding crucial to avoid the risk of default.