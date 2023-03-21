Gold prices see major decline in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The prices of gold in Pakistan witnessed a major drop on Tuesday in line with a decline in the international market, ARY News reported.

According to the data released by All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs3100 and was sold at Rs204,200 against its sale at Rs207,300 the previous day,

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs2658 to Rs175,068 from Rs177,726, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs160,480 from Rs162,916.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50 to Rs2,200 whereas that of ten-gram silver went down by Rs42.86 to 1,886.14 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market dipped by US$14 to $1968 against its sale at $1982, the association reported.

