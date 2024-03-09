Gold rates continue to increase in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan continued to increase sharply as per tola price witnessed an increase of Rs1,600 in the local market, ARY News reported.

The gold price increased by Rs1600 to reach at Rs230,200 in the domestic market.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold also saw an upward trend to trade at Rs180,913.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a week of positive trends and notable growth in business activities after general elections.

At the close of the business week, the KSE-100 index stood at 65,793 points, marking a gain of 468 points or (0.70%).

During the week, the KSE-100 index reached its peak at an impressive 66,150 points reflecting the confidence of investors. However, the lowest KSE-100 index reaching its at 65,187. Such variations are inherent in the stock market, prompting investors to carefully monitor the market dynamics and make informed decisions.