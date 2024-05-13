Gold rates continue to fall in Pakistan; check latest price

KARACHI: Gold price in Pakistan continue to decline in line with the downward trend in the international market, ARY News reported quoting Sarafa Association.

According to all Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold dropped by Rs1200 to close at Rs242,300 per tola while the price of 10-gram decreased by Rs943 to settle at Rs207,733.

The precious commodity registered losses as per ounce price plunged by $10 to $2,349 in international market.

Meanwhile, spot gold fell 0.2% at $2,354.77 per ounce by 0448 GMT. Prices hit a two-week high in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $2,361.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $28.03 per ounce, platinum inched down 0.1% to $992.89 and palladium was unchanged at $978.03.