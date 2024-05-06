Gold prices see rise in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday witnessed a rise in Pakistan as per tola price was up by Rs2,500 on Monday, ARY News reported quoting APGJSA.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-krat gold was up by Rs2,500 to reach Rs245,000 in the domestic market.

Similarly, the 10 grams of gold stood at Rs206,190 following a rise of Rs2,143.

On the other hand, the international rate of gold increased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,322 per ounce after a gain of $21 during the day.

It is pertinent to note that earlier on May 4, gold prices plunged by Rs1,600 to Rs238,000 per tola in the country’s bullion markets.