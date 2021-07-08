Gold price moves up in domestic market   

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Thursday registered an increase of Rs 350 to Rs 109,700 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs 300 to Rs 94,050.

In the international market, gold gained on Thursday, building on a six-day winning streak as the U.S. dollar eased and Treasury yields extended their slump to a more than four month low.

According to Reuters, spot gold was up 0.6% to $1,814.00 per ounce at 1135 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.7% to $1,814.30.

Read More: GOLD PRICES EDGE UP IN DOMESTIC MARKET

Earlier on July 7, the per tola price of the yellow metal had registered an increase of Rs 100 to Rs 109,350 in the domestic market.