Gold price goes up in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold price registered an increase of Rs1150 per tola in the domestic market on Wednesday, according to the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association.

A tola of precious metal now costs Rs112,550. The price of 10 grams of gold went up by Rs986 to Rs96,493.

In the international market, gold gained on Thursday, snapping three straight sessions of declines as the dollar took a breather, but a slew of data from major economies limited the metal’s advance.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,792.76 per ounce after briefly hitting $1,800.69 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,797.00.

Read: RUPEE WEAKENS AGAINST US DOLLAR

On the other hand, the Pakistani rupee depreciated 41 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the inter-bank currency market on Thursday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs167.66 against the greenback, registering depreciation of 41 paisas over the previous close of Rs167.25.

The Pakistani rupee had touched an all-time low of 168.43 against the greenback last year in August before recouping some losses to hit a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April 2021.