Gold price registers sharp fall in Pakistan

KARACHI: Taking cue from the US dollar that shed its value against the rupee, gold price registered a sharp fall in the domestic market on Friday.

According to Sindh Sarrafa Jewellers Association, the rate of precious yellow metal decreased by Rs2,000 to Rs132,300 per tola. Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold fell by Rs1,715 to Rs113,426.

In the global market, however, gold rose by $6 to $1,933 per ounce.

The rupee today posted the highest single-day rally against the US dollar since April, 2020 as it recovered by Rs3.50 and is being traded at Rs184.68.

On April 7, the domestic unit had crossed the Rs189 mark during inter-day trading amid the political uncertainty. However, it closed at Rs188.18 after depreciation of Rs2.5.

