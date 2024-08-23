Gold price rises by Rs 200 per tola in Pakistan

web analytics
Friday, August 23, 2024
Karachi: The price of 24 karat gold per tola increased by Rs. 200 on Friday, reaching Rs. 262,000, up from Rs. 261,800 on the previous trading day, ARY News reported.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs. 172, settling at Rs. 224,623 compared to Rs. 224,451. The price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold also saw an increase, reaching Rs. 205,904 from the previous Rs. 205,747.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver remained unchanged, with per tola and 10 grams of silver steady at Rs. 2,950 and Rs. 2,529.14, respectively.

In the international market, the price of gold saw a decrease of $12, dropping to $2,492 from the previous $2,504, as reported by the association.

