Gold price soars to historical high in Pakistan

KARACHI: Domestic gold price hit another record high of Rs133,200 per tola on Tuesday.

Precious yellow metal rose by Rs1,050 and is being traded at Rs133,200 per tola, according to All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association Chairman Mohammad Arshad.

Also Read: Cryptoverse: Gold coins glimmer amid the global gloom

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams gold increased by Rs900 to Rs114,197, he said.

In the global market, however, gold fell by $19 to $1,975 per ounce.

Also Read: Pakistan’s exports jump 33pc to Rs4 trillion in three quarters

It is noteworthy that the value of the US dollar against Pakistani rupee has started to rise once again. The greenback today rose by Rs1.90 to Rs184.44 against the domestic unit in the interbank market.

Comments