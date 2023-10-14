Gold price sees big increase in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold price registered a whopping increase in Pakistan after a hike in the international market, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs4,900 to settle at Rs202,000 per tola.

The price of 10-gram gold also increased by Rs4,201 to settle at Rs173,182.

In the international market, the price witnessed a hike of $46 to settle at $1,938 per ounce.

The US dollar shed Rs 5.07 against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market during the current week’s trading.

USD dropped to Rs277.62 in the interbank trading from 282.69 rupees this week.

The US currency dropped by Rs4.50 in the open market on the week ended yesterday and closed at Rs277 from 281.50 rupees.