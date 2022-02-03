Gold price slides in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold price on Thursday registered a massive drop of Rs640 per tola in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

After the decrease, the rate of per tola of the precious commodity declined to Rs124,300 per tola in Pakistan, all Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs565 to Rs106,567 in the local market.

The United States (US) dollar continued to fall against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market for the 8th consecutive day on Thursday.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the greenback closed at Rs175.52 against the domestic currency, showing depreciation of 89 paisas over the previous close of Rs176.41.

The Pakistani Rupee declined by almost 12 per cent last year. The dollar flight continued despite multiple measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to stabilise the exchange rate.

