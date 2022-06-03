Gold price soars again, PKR depreciates by 0.17%

The price for 24kt Gold on Friday increased by Rs500, meanwhile, the PKR also lost by 0.17% in the interbank market, ARY News reported.

According to Sindh Saraffa Bazar Jewellers Association, the price for 24 kt Gold increased by Rs500 to sell at Rs1,39,100. The per-ounce prices of the precious metal gained by $11 in the international market too and settled at $1867.

The prices of Gold increased by Rs1300 on Thursday too.

Dollar Rate

However, the local currency lost 33 paisas against the greenback on the last business day of the week.

According to the data provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the PKR depreciated by 0.17% against the USD to settle at Rs197.92.

It is to be noted that the gold rate on Wednesday dropped by Rs350 in the local market, while PKR gained by 59 paisas against the US Dollar.

Recent negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and a possible accord had halted the downward streak of the PKR in the open as well as the interbank market.

The government had also increased petroleum prices by Rs60 to meet the IMF’s prerequisites for the sanctioning of the economic relief package.

