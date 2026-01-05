Gold Price today in Pakistan- January 5, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a significant rally on Monday, January 5, 2026, recovering sharply from a notable decline experienced this past Saturday.

In the local market, the price of gold per tola surged by Rs 9,200 to reach Rs 464,762, while the price for 10 grams of gold increased by Rs 7,888 to reach Rs 398,458.

This local trend mirrored the international market, where the price of gold per ounce climbed by $92 to reach $4,424.

This rebound follows a brief correction on Saturday, January 3, 2026, when the price per tola dropped by Rs 4,700 to Rs 455,562, and the 10-gram rate fell by Rs 4,030 to Rs 390,570.

Despite these daily fluctuations over the past several months, the overarching trajectory for gold prices remains firmly on an upward trend.

Gold’s status as a safe haven is rooted in its intrinsic value and its historic independence from any single government or central bank. Unlike fiat currencies, which can be printed in unlimited quantities and are subject to the whims of monetary policy, gold is a finite resource.

This scarcity ensures that it acts as a powerful hedge against inflation and currency devaluation. When the purchasing power of paper money declines, gold typically retains its value, making it the preferred insurance policy for investors looking to protect their wealth during times of economic turbulence.

Furthermore, gold remains evergreen because of its performance during geopolitical instability. In times of war, trade disputes, or global market volatility, investors instinctively retreat from riskier assets like stocks or speculative currencies and move toward the stability of bullion.

This flight to safety creates a self-sustaining cycle of demand that supports gold prices even when other sectors of the economy are failing. For centuries, it has served not just as a commodity, but as a universal symbol of financial security that transcends borders and eras.