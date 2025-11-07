Gold price today in Pakistan— November 7, 2025

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan remained steady on Friday, November 7, 2025, in line with the stability observed in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The rate of per tola 24 karat gold remained unchanged in the local market and was sold at Rs423,062. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also stayed firm at Rs362,707, while 10 grams of 22 karat gold were traded existing rates of Rs332,493.

International Market

In the international market, the price of gold was traded at $4,007 per ounce, showing no change from the previous day’s rate.

Silver Rates

Likewise, the price of per tola 24 karat silver remained stable at Rs5,112, while 10 grams of silver were sold at Rs4,382. The international silver rate was recorded at $48.50 per ounce, with no variation.

The gold rates were calculated based on the interbank exchange rate, with a purity standard of 999 for 24 karat gold.

Gold trends

The rise of digital financial tools—including gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and fintech innovations—has widened access to global gold markets. These developments have empowered retail investors, particularly in regions such as the Gulf, to engage in what was once a market dominated by institutional players.

The recent fluctuations in gold prices reflect sustained global demand and growing investor caution amid ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty continues, gold maintains its position as a preferred investment asset. Beyond its role as a commodity, gold is widely regarded as a reliable store of value and a hedge against inflation.

As financial market volatility intensifies, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as safe-haven investments, reinforcing their relevance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.