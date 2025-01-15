Gold advances as softer core CPI data revives Fed easing hopes

Gold prices extended gains on Wednesday, as the dollar dipped after US core inflation data came in softer than expected, abating inflation pressures and rekindling expectations that the Federal Reserve’s easing cycle may not be over yet.

Spot gold gained 0.4% to $2,688.19 per ounce by 0915 a.m. ET (1415 GMT). U.S. gold futures were up 1.1% to $2,711.40.

Excluding volatile food and energy components, core CPI increased 3.2% on an annual basis, compared with an expected 3.3% rise, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday.

“Core CPI came in a little bit below expectations. This is a bit of a positive for gold… The corollary to this is that the Fed will not necessarily exclude the possibility of cutting rates,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

“The probability of a rate cut in January is kind of nothing, but we are pricing some rate cuts by the end of the year here.”

Markets now expect the Fed to deliver 40 basis points (bps) worth of rate cuts by year-end, compared with about 31 bps before the inflation data.

The dollar index eased 0.4%, making bullion more attractive for other currency holders. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields also slipped.

Investors are worried that the potential for tariffs after President-elect Donald Trump re-enters the White House next week could stoke inflation and limit the Fed’s ability to lower rates to a greater extent.

Non-yielding bullion is considered a hedge against inflation, although higher rates diminish its appeal.

However, the uncertainties around Trump’s tariffs and trade policies for the global economy and their potential impact on growth are likely to sustain safe-haven demand for gold, said Zain Vawda, market analyst at MarketPulse by OANDA.

Spot silver firmed 1% to $30.23 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4% to $938.70, and palladium added 2% to $960.25.