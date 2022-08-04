Gold price weakens further in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold rates in the domestic market registered a drop of Rs1100 per tola on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, per tola price of the precious yellow metal decreased to Rs143,600 while the price of 10 grams was reduced by Rs942 to Rs123,113.

The gold hit an all-time high of Rs162,500 per tola on July 28.

Rupee continues downward trajectory

The US dollar continued its declining trend in the interbank and open market on Thursday after the greenback saw a historic decline of over Rs9 on Wednesday.

According to forex dealers, the US dollar slipped by Rs4.02 at the start of the day to trade at Rs224.78 as the banks sold it at Rs226.28.

In the open market, the greenback traded between Rs223 and Rs224.

