Gold Price witness massive hike in Pakistan — November 6, 2025

KARACHI: Gold Price in Pakistan rebounded on Thursday, November 6, 2025, in line with an upward trend in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The rate of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 3,700 on Thursday and was sold at Rs 423,062 compared to Rs 419,362 on the previous trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also rose by Rs 3,122 to Rs 362,707 from Rs 359,535, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat gold increased to Rs 332,493 from Rs 329,585, an increase of Rs 2,935, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

International rates

The price of international gold went up by $37 to $4,007, while international silver rose by $0.9 to $48.50, the association reported.

Silver

The price of per tola and 10 grams of silver increased by Rs 90 and Rs 77 to Rs 5,112 and Rs 4,382, respectively.

Gold trends

The rise of digital financial tools—including gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and fintech innovations—has widened access to global gold markets. These developments have empowered retail investors, particularly in regions such as the Gulf, to engage in what was once a market dominated by institutional players.

The recent fluctuations in gold prices reflect sustained global demand and growing investor caution amid ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty continues, gold maintains its position as a preferred investment asset. Beyond its role as a commodity, gold is widely regarded as a reliable store of value and a hedge against inflation.

As financial market volatility intensifies, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as safe-haven investments, reinforcing their relevance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.