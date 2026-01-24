Gold prices climb in Pakistan — January 24, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward trend on Saturday, January 24, tracking a sharp rally in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs6,500 to Rs521,162.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs5,573 to Rs446,812, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold increased by Rs5,109 to Rs409,592.

In the international market, gold prices climbed by $65 to $4,988 per ounce.

Silver prices also registered a significant increase. The price of 24-karat silver per tola surged by Rs526 to Rs10,801, while 10 grams of silver rose by Rs451 to Rs9,260.

Globally, silver prices advanced by $5.26 to $103.26 per ounce.

Market analysts said the outlook for gold remains positive amid ongoing global economic uncertainty and sustained investor demand for safe-haven assets.

They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government and central bank policies continue to make it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and economic instability.

Analysts added that geopolitical tensions, including wars, trade disputes, and market volatility, often prompt investors to shift away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies toward the relative stability of bullion, thereby supporting gold prices even during periods of broader economic stress.

For centuries, gold has served not only as a commodity but also as a universal store of value, maintaining its appeal across borders and economic cycles.