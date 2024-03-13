Gold prices continue to drop in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices continue to decline in Pakistan in line with the international rate, ARY News reported.

The yellow metal was priced at Rs228,300 per tola after shedding Rs1,800 during the day, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs195,730 after a decrease of Rs1,544.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.

Spot gold gained 0.7% to $2,172.41 per ounce, as of 12:43 p.m. EDT (1643 GMT). U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to $2,178.00.

Spot platinum rose 1.8% to $940.85 per ounce, palladium gained 1.5% to $1,057.15 and silver was up over 3% at $24.94.