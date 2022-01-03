Gold prices continue to rise in domestic market

KARACHI: Gold prices continued their upward trend in Pakistan as the per tola rate of the precious metal witnessed an increase of Rs100 in domestic market on Monday, ARY News reported.

After the increase, the rate of per tola of the yellow metal rose to Rs126,300 in the domestic market, all Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs86 to Rs108,282 in the local market.

International market

Gold prices held steady near a six-week high on Monday in thin trade, as safe-haven buying fuelled by an Omicron-driven surge in coronavirus infections countered pressure from higher U.S. Treasury yields.

Spot gold was steady at $1,824.74 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Nov. 22 at $1,831.62 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures edged down 0.1% to $1,826.40

Spot silver fell 0.7% to $23.10 an ounce, platinum was up 0.1% to $963.00, and palladium rose 0.2% to $1,896.56.

