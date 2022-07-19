Gold prices continue to soar in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan continue to surge as per tola price of registered increase of Rs2300 in the local market, ARY News reported.

According to all Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association (APJMA), the per tola gold price was increased by Rs2300 to settle at Rs44,850.

Also Read: Cryptoverse: Gold coins glimmer amid the global gloom

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams gold increased by Rs1972 to Rs125,185, he said.

In the international market, spot gold was little changed at $1,709.59 per ounce by 1301 GMT, after hitting a session high of $1,718.19 earlier. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,707.20

Comments