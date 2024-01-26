Gold prices continue to surge in local market

KARACHI: The gold rates continue to move upwards in Pakistan as per tola rate of 24 karat gold hiked by Rs400 in the domestic market on Friday, ARY News reported.

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs400 to Rs214,200 in the domestic market, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver also increased by Rs342 to Rs183,642.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2040.

Spot gold was flat at $2,020.20 per ounce by 0752 GMT. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $2,020.20. Both are down more than 0.4% so far this week.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $22.81 per ounce, platinum fell 0.2% to $890.09, and palladium dropped 1.2% to $928.42.