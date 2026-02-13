Gold prices decline in Pakistan – February 13, 2026

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices declined in Pakistan on Friday, February 13, 2026, in line with a downward trend in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs8,600 to Rs519,962. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs7,373, settling at Rs445,783.

Silver Prices

Silver prices also witnessed a decline, with 24-karat silver per tola falling by Rs501 to Rs8,324.

International Market

In the global market, gold prices fell by $86 to $4,972 per ounce.

Analysts said the US dollar’s decline to its lowest level since February 4 made dollar-denominated metals more affordable for overseas buyers. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen strengthened after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi won Sunday’s election.

“Bargain-hunting is also pushing gold back above the $5,000 level,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM.

Market experts remain bullish on gold over the long term, citing ongoing global economic uncertainty and sustained demand for safe-haven assets. They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government and central bank policies make it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader economic instability.

Gold has historically been viewed as a symbol of wealth and a secure investment, offering protection during periods of geopolitical tension and financial volatility. Its appeal has grown in recent years as both institutional and retail investors seek stability amid global economic and political uncertainty.

“Gold has climbed back above the key $5,000 level as geopolitical tensions have boosted its safe-haven appeal, particularly after US forces downed an Iranian drone,” said Jigar Trivedi, senior research analyst at IndusInd Securities.