Gold prices decline in Pakistan – March 27, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan fell on Friday, March 27, 2026, following trends in the global bullion market, the All Pakistan Sarafa, Gems and Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs1,000, closing at Rs467,262 compared to Rs468,262 on the previous trading day. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs787 to Rs400,601 from Rs401,459.

Silver prices also edged lower, with the per tola rate declining by Rs30 to Rs7,454.

In the international market, gold prices slipped by $10, settling at $4,445 from $4,455.

Despite short-term fluctuations, market experts remain bullish on gold in the long term, citing its role as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and political instability. They highlight gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government or central bank policies, making it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.

Analysts attributed the recent volatility to rising oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly after airstrikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran, which have heightened global economic uncertainty.

Historically, geopolitical tensions, trade disputes, and financial instability tend to drive investors away from riskier assets, such as equities and speculative currencies, increasing demand for bullion.

Gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard, with its appeal strengthening amid ongoing global economic and political uncertainty.