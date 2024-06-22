web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, June 22, 2024
- Advertisement -

Gold prices decline in Pakistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Gold prices declined in Pakistan on Saturday in line with a drop in the international rate.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), gold price per tola stood at Rs241,500 after a single-day loss of Rs1,400.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs207,047 after it registered a decrease of Rs1,201,.

In international market, the rate was set at $2,320 per ounce after it plunged $43 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates inched up by Rs100 and stood at Rs2,850 per tola.

On Friday, gold price per tola jumped by Rs1,600 clocking in at Rs242,900 in Pakistan.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.