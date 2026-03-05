Gold prices decrease in Pakistan – March 5, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan fell on Thursday, March 5, 2026, in line with a decline in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs2,800, settling at Rs537,162.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold declined by Rs2,401 to Rs460,529.

Silver prices also recorded a decrease, with the rate per tola falling by Rs194 to Rs8,810.

In the international market, gold prices declined by $28 to $5,144 per ounce, the association added.

Spot gold prices fell as a stronger US dollar offset safe-haven demand driven by the escalating US-Israeli air strikes against Iran, which have heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

A stronger US currency typically makes dollar-denominated commodities such as gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Despite the recent dip, market analysts noted that the overall outlook for gold remains positive, citing ongoing global economic uncertainty and sustained investor demand for safe-haven assets.

They said gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and relative independence from government or central bank policies make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader economic instability.

Analysts added that geopolitical tensions — including armed conflicts, trade disputes, and heightened market volatility — often prompt investors to shift away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies, increasing demand for bullion. This trend typically supports gold prices even during periods of economic stress.

Long regarded as a symbol of wealth and prosperity, gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard. Its safe-haven appeal has strengthened in recent years as both institutional and retail investors seek protection amid persistent global economic and political uncertainty.