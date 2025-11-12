Gold prices decrease today in Pakistan— November 12, 2025

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, in line with the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs1,000 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs434,762 per tola compared to Rs 435,762 on last trading day.

Similarly, the rates of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs857 to Rs372,738 from Rs373,595, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold went down by Rs786 to Rs 341,688 from Rs 342,474.

International Market

In the international market, gold prices went down by $59 to $4,124 as against $4,134.

Silver Prices

However, the silver prices witnessed an upward trend as the per tola rate of 24-karat silver rose by Rs81 to Rs.5,424 from Rs5,353, and the 10-gram price by Rs69 to Rs.4,658 to Rs4,589.

International silver also rose by $0.81, reaching $51.72 from $50.91, the association added.

Gold trends

The rise of digital financial tools—including gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and fintech innovations—has widened access to global gold markets. These developments have empowered retail investors, particularly in regions such as the Gulf, to engage in what was once a market dominated by institutional players.

The recent fluctuations in gold prices reflect sustained global demand and growing investor caution amid ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty continues, gold maintains its position as a preferred investment asset. Beyond its role as a commodity, gold is widely regarded as a reliable store of value and a hedge against inflation.

As financial market volatility intensifies, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as safe-haven investments, reinforcing their relevance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.