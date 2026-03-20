Gold prices dip further before Eid al Fitr in Pakistan – March 20, 2026

Karachi: Gold prices in Pakistan declined further on Friday, March 20, 2026, just a day before Eid al-Fitr, in line with a downward trend in the global bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs8,100, settling at Rs491,362 compared to Rs499,462 in the previous session.

Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs6,945 to Rs421,263, down from Rs428,208 a day earlier.

Silver prices also edged lower, declining by Rs50 to Rs7,684 per tola from Rs7,734.

In the international market, gold prices decreased by $81 to $4,686 per ounce.

Notably, a day earlier, gold prices saw a sharp decline, with the rate of 24-karat gold per tola dropping by Rs24,300 to close at Rs499,462 on Thursday.

Market analysts attributed the volatility to rising oil prices amid escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly due to airstrikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran, which have increased economic uncertainty.

Despite the recent dip, experts remain bullish on gold over the long term, citing its role as a safe-haven asset during periods of global instability. They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government or central bank policies make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.

Gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental commodity but also as a financial safeguard, with demand typically rising during times of geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty.