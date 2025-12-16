Gold prices drop in Pakistan — December 16, 2025

Karachi: Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, in line with a downward trend in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs4,000 per tola, selling at Rs450,862 compared with Rs454,862 in the previous session.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs3,429 to Rs386,541 from Rs389,970, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold declined by Rs3,143 to Rs354,342 from Rs357,485.

Silver prices

Silver prices remained unchanged. The price of 24-karat silver stood at Rs6,532 per tola, while 10 grams of 24-karat silver continued to trade at Rs5,600.

In the international market, gold prices fell by $40 to $4,285 per ounce, while silver remained stable at $62.60 per ounce.

Gold trends

The growing availability of digital financial tools—including gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mobile investment applications, and fintech platforms—has expanded access to global gold markets.

These developments are enabling greater participation by retail investors, particularly in the Gulf region, in a market previously dominated by institutional players. Recent price fluctuations reflect sustained global demand alongside increased investor caution amid ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty persists, gold continues to serve as a preferred investment option. Beyond its value as a commodity, it is widely regarded as a dependable store of wealth and a hedge against inflation.

As volatility in financial markets intensifies, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as safe-haven investments, reinforcing their importance in both traditional and modern investment strategies.