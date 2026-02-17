Gold prices see sharp drop in Pakistan – February 17, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a significant decline on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, reflecting trends in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs9,000 to Rs514,762, while 10 grams of 24-karat gold slipped by Rs7,716 to Rs441,325. Meanwhile, the silver rate dropped by Rs150 to Rs8,014 per tola.

Internationally, gold prices declined by $90 to $4,920 per ounce, influenced by a mix of global economic data and investor sentiment.

“Gold, and particularly silver, is enjoying a relief rally after a mild January CPI reading eased nerves stoked by Wednesday’s strong employment report,” said Tai Wong, an independent metals trader.

In the United States, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% in January, below economists’ expectations of a 0.3% increase, following an unrevised 0.3% gain in December, according to the Labor Department. At the same time, the U.S. added 130,000 jobs in January, compared with analysts’ estimates of 70,000, indicating robust employment growth.

China’s gold demand remained strong ahead of the Lunar New Year, while India’s market turned to a discount. “Bargain-hunting is also pushing gold back above the $5,000 level,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM.

Market experts remain bullish on gold over the long term, citing ongoing global economic uncertainty and sustained demand for safe-haven assets. They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government and central bank policies make it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader economic instability.

Gold has historically been viewed as a symbol of wealth and a secure investment, offering protection during periods of geopolitical tension and financial volatility. Its appeal has grown in recent years as both institutional and retail investors seek stability amid global economic and political uncertainty.