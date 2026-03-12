Gold prices drop in Pakistan – March 12, 2026

Karachi: Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Thursday, March 12, 2026, following a downward trend in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs2,900, closing at Rs540,362, compared with Rs543,262 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs2,486, settling at Rs463,273, down from Rs465,759.

Silver prices also declined, falling by Rs179 to Rs9,175 per tola.

In the international market, gold prices fell by $29, reaching $5,176 per ounce.

Analysts attributed the volatility to a surge in oil prices amid escalating airstrikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, which have heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Despite the dip, experts said the long-term outlook for gold remains positive due to ongoing global economic instability and sustained demand for safe-haven assets. They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government or central bank policies make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader market volatility.

Geopolitical tensions, trade disputes, and market instability often prompt investors to move away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies, further supporting demand for bullion.

Long regarded as a symbol of wealth and prosperity, gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard, with its appeal strengthening amid persistent global economic and political uncertainty.