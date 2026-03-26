Gold prices drop in Pakistan – March 26, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Thursday, March 26, 2026, in line with trends in the global bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs11,000, closing at Rs468,262 compared to Rs479,262 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs9,430 to Rs401,459 from Rs410,889. The price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold also dropped by Rs8,644 to Rs368,017 from Rs376,661.

Silver prices followed the same trend, with per tola rates declining by Rs340 to Rs7,484, while the price of 10 grams of silver fell by Rs291 to Rs6,416.

In the international market, gold prices dropped by $110 to $4,455 from $4,565, while silver prices declined by $3.40 to $70.00, the association reported.

Market analysts attributed the volatility to rising oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly following recent airstrikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran, which have increased global economic uncertainty.

Despite short-term fluctuations, experts remain bullish on gold in the long term, citing its role as a safe-haven asset during periods of instability. They emphasize that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government or central bank policies make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.

Analysts note that geopolitical tensions, trade disputes, and financial instability typically drive investors away from riskier assets—such as equities and speculative currencies—thereby increasing demand for bullion.

Gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard, with its appeal strengthening amid ongoing global economic and political uncertainty.