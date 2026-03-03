Gold prices drop in Pakistan – March 3, 2026

Karachi: Gold prices in Pakistan fell sharply on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in line with a decline in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased by Rs13,900, settling at Rs549,962. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs11,917 to Rs471,503.

Silver prices also declined, with the per tola rate falling by Rs1,146 to Rs8,904.

In the international market, gold prices decreased by $139 to $5,272 per ounce.

Market analysts said the overall outlook for gold remains bullish despite the recent dip, citing ongoing global economic uncertainty and sustained investor demand for safe-haven assets.

They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and relative independence from government or central bank policies make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader economic instability.

Analysts added that geopolitical tensions — including armed conflicts, trade disputes, and heightened market volatility — often prompt investors to move away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies, increasing demand for bullion. This trend typically supports gold prices even during periods of economic stress.

Long regarded as a symbol of wealth and prosperity, gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard. Its safe-haven appeal has strengthened in recent years as both institutional and retail investors seek protection amid persistent global economic and political uncertainty.