Gold prices edge up in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold prices in Pakistan on Thursday recorded an increase of Rs150 per tola in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

According to the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, per tola price of the precious yellow metal increased by Rs150 to settle at Rs155,850.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams jacked up by Rs128 to Rs113,616.

Rupee’s freefall continues

The Pakistan rupee continued to lose its value for the tenth consecutive session, falling by Rs1.56 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs235.88, depreciating 0.66 percent from yesterday’s close.

The Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) stated that the banks were selling dollar at Rs236.35. Meanwhile, the dollar was available at Rs239 to Rs241 in the open market, the FAP added.

