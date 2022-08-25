Gold prices edge up in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold prices continue to soar in Pakistan as the glittering metal saw another increase of Rs1200 per tola in the domestic market on Thursday.

According to the All-Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, per tola price of the precious yellow metal increased by Rs1200 to Rs147,100.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams jacked up by Rs1029 to Rs126,115.

Global rates

In International market, spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,754.43 per ounce after earlier hitting its highest since Aug. 18. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,767.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.3% to $19.11 per ounce, platinum added 0.4% to $880.17. Palladium rose 2.8% to $2,091.37.

Rupee’s slide continues

The rupee’s slide against US dollar continued in the interbank on Wednesday with the greenback trading at Rs219.

According to forex dealers, the greenback saw an Rs1.03 hike in interbank and closed at Rs219.41 while the banks are selling it at Rs219.90.

In open market, the US dollar traded between Rs226 and Rs228.

Comments