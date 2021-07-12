Gold prices fall in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Monday registered a decrease of Rs 400 to Rs 108,800 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of the yellow metal decreased by Rs 324 to Rs 93,621.

In the international market, gold prices fell on Monday as a stronger dollar made bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony this week.

According to Reuters, spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,800.46 per ounce by 1051 GMT. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.5% to $1,801.30 per ounce.