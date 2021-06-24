Gold prices fall in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Thursday registered a decrease of Rs 800 to Rs 109,300 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of the yellow metal decreased by Rs 680 to Rs 93,707.

In the international market, gold prices languished on Thursday as investors tried to grasp mixed signals from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes and awaited more economic data to gauge inflationary pressures.

According to Reuters, spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,776.20 per ounce by 0709 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,777.30. Gold has risen 0.7% so far this week, after last week’s 6% decline.

Read More: GOLD CONTINUES UPWARD JOURNEY

Earlier on June 23, gold prices had continued their upward trend for the third consecutive day as the per tola price of the precious metal on Wednesday witnessed an increase of Rs 850 to Rs 110,200 in the domestic market.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs 728 to Rs 94,478.