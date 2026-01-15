Gold prices fall in Pakistan – January 15, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan saw a significant decline on Thursday, January 15, 2026, following a downward trend in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa, Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs3,700, settling at Rs482,462. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs3,172 to Rs413,633, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold declined by Rs2,908 to Rs379,177.

Silver prices also decreased, with 24-karat silver per tola falling by Rs150 to Rs9,425 and 10 grams of silver dropping by Rs129 to Rs8,080.

On the international market, gold prices fell by $37 to $4,601 per ounce, while silver declined by $1.50 to $89.50 per ounce, the association reported.

Market analysts said the overall outlook for gold remains positive, citing global economic uncertainty and continued investor demand for safe-haven assets. Gold’s intrinsic value, finite supply, and historical independence from government or central bank policies make it a preferred hedge against economic instability.

Gold continues to be regarded as a safe-haven asset due to its intrinsic value and historical independence from any single government or central bank.

This scarcity ensures that it acts as a powerful hedge against inflation and currency devaluation. When the purchasing power of paper money declines, gold typically retains its value, making it the preferred insurance policy for investors looking to protect their wealth during times of economic turbulence.

Furthermore, gold remains evergreen because of its performance during geopolitical instability. In times of war, trade disputes, or global market volatility, investors instinctively retreat from riskier assets like stocks or speculative currencies and move toward the stability of bullion.

This flight to safety creates a self-sustaining cycle of demand that supports gold prices even when other sectors of the economy are failing. For centuries, it has served not just as a commodity, but as a universal symbol of financial security that transcends borders and eras.