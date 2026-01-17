Gold prices fall in Pakistan – January 17, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan fell on Friday, January 17, 2026, following a decline in the international bullion market, the All Pakistan Sarafa, Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) reported.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs600, settling at Rs481,862 from Rs482,462 the previous day. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs515, closing at Rs413,118 compared to Rs413,633 earlier.

Silver prices also fell, with 24-karat silver per tola declining by Rs43 to Rs9,482. On the international market, gold rates fell by $6, reaching $4,595 per ounce.

Market analysts noted that despite today’s decline, the long-term outlook for gold remains positive, driven by global economic uncertainty and continued demand for safe-haven assets. Gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and historical independence from government or central bank policies make it a preferred hedge against economic instability.

Gold has traditionally retained its value during times of inflation, currency devaluation, or geopolitical instability. Investors often turn to bullion when riskier assets, such as stocks or speculative currencies, become volatile.

This flight to safety creates consistent demand, supporting gold prices even when other sectors of the economy face challenges. For centuries, gold has served not only as a commodity but also as a universal symbol of financial security, transcending borders and eras.