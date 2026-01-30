Gold prices record sharpest single-day decline in Pakistan — January 30, 2026

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices fell sharply across Pakistan on Friday, January 30, in line with a steep decline in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs35,500 to Rs537,362, marking one of the sharpest single-day declines in recent months.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs30,435 to Rs460,701, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold declined by Rs27,900 to Rs422,324, the association said.

Silver prices also recorded a significant drop. The price of 24-karat silver per tola decreased by Rs1,106 to Rs11,069, while 10 grams of silver fell by Rs949 to Rs9,489.

In the international market, gold prices slid by $355 to $5,150 per ounce, while silver declined by $11.06 to $105.94 per ounce, according to APSGJA.

Despite the sharp downturn, market analysts said the long-term outlook for gold remains bullish, driven by persistent global economic uncertainty and strong demand for safe-haven assets.

Analysts noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government and central bank policies continue to make it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader economic instability.

They added that heightened geopolitical tensions—including wars, trade disputes, and financial market volatility—often push investors away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies toward bullion, helping support gold prices even during periods of economic stress.

Gold has long been regarded as a symbol of wealth and prosperity. Beyond its ornamental use, it has historically served as a safe-haven asset, offering protection during times of economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and market turbulence.

In recent years, gold’s safe-haven appeal has strengthened further as both institutional and retail investors seek security amid ongoing global economic and political instability.