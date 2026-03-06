Gold prices fall in Pakistan on March 6, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Friday, March 6, 2026, following a drop in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs 3,400, settling at Rs 533,762, while 10 grams of 24-karat gold declined by Rs 2,915 to Rs 457,614.

In contrast, silver prices increased, with the rate per tola rising by Rs 104 to Rs 8,914, and the price of 10 grams of silver up by Rs 89 to Rs 7,642.

On the international market, gold prices dropped by $34 to $5,110 per ounce, while silver rose by $1.04 to $84.30 per ounce, the association added.

The decline in gold was attributed to a stronger US dollar, which offset safe-haven demand amid escalating US-Israeli air strikes against Iran that have heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty. A stronger dollar typically makes dollar-denominated commodities like gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Despite the recent dip, analysts said the overall outlook for gold remains positive, citing ongoing global economic uncertainty and sustained investor demand for safe-haven assets.

They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and relative independence from government or central bank policies make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader economic instability.

Geopolitical tensions, including armed conflicts, trade disputes, and market volatility, often prompt investors to move away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies, further supporting demand for bullion.

Long regarded as a symbol of wealth and prosperity, gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard, with its safe-haven appeal strengthening amid persistent global economic and political uncertainty.