Gold prices hit all-time high in Pakistan — January 23, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan surged to record levels on Friday, January 23, following a sharp rally in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa, Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of gold per tola jumped by Rs9,100 to Rs514,662, while the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs7,802 to Rs441,239.

In the international market, gold prices climbed by $91 to $4,923 per ounce.

Market analysts said the outlook for gold remains positive amid global economic uncertainty and sustained investor demand for safe-haven assets.

They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government and central bank policies continue to make it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader economic instability.

Gold is widely regarded as a reliable store of value during periods of economic turbulence, as it tends to retain its worth when the purchasing power of paper currencies declines.

Analysts added that geopolitical tensions—including wars, trade disputes, and market volatility—often drive investors away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies toward the relative stability of bullion. This continued flight to safety supports gold prices even when other sectors of the global economy come under pressure.

For centuries, gold has served not only as a commodity but also as a universal symbol of financial security, maintaining its appeal across borders and economic cycles.