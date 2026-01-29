Gold prices hit all-time high in Pakistan — January 29, 2026

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices surged to record highs in Pakistan on Thursday, January 29, in line with a sharp rally in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola jumped by Rs21,200 to settle at Rs572,862, while the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs18,175 to Rs496,136.

Silver prices also recorded gains, with the price of 24-karat silver per tola increasing by Rs264 to Rs12,175.

In the international market, gold prices climbed by $212 to reach a fresh all-time high of $5,505 per ounce.

Market analysts said the outlook for gold remains bullish amid persistent global economic uncertainty and strong investor demand for safe-haven assets.

They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply and independence from government and central bank policies continue to make it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation and broader economic instability.

Analysts added that heightened geopolitical tensions — including wars, trade disputes and financial market volatility — often prompt investors to move away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies toward the relative stability of bullion, thereby supporting gold prices even during periods of economic stress.

Gold has long been regarded as a symbol of wealth and prosperity. Beyond its ornamental value, it has historically served as a safe-haven asset, offering protection during times of economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and market turbulence.

In recent years, gold’s safe-haven status has been further reinforced as both institutional and retail investors seek refuge amid ongoing global economic and political instability.